Telangana government's move to take back lands scares business tycoons in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: After Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the State government has decided to act tough against the companies that are yet to set up their units in parcels of lands allotted to them, as their number has gone up, many industrialists in erstwhile Khammam district are a worried lot.

According to sources, if the government initiates measures to crack the whip on such persons many industrial bigwigs will land in trouble as several persons have procured hundreds of acres from the government, on the pretext of setting up industries, but haven’t even started construction works yet.

When Express interacted with some sources, they mentioned that about 1,200 acres of land in both Kothagudem and the industrial area in Palvoncha town was allotted to some people back in 1964-65, of which around 300 acres was allotted to an AP-based industrialist to construct a fertiliser factory. However, even after four decades, no industry has come up on said land yet.

Survey to find violators

According to industries zonal manager N Pavan Kumar, notices have been issued to those people who procured lands but have not yet constructed industries. "We are carrying out a survey to collect the details of all such violators which will then be send to the government for further action," he added.