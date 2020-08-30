Telangana government's Varadhi module will solve any departmental grievance for you

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state's Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITEC) Department is working on a major one-stop call centre module named Varadhi which will enable people to submit their grievances regarding any department through a call, an email or an instant message.

Speaking to Express, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, said: "The idea was put forward by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to facilitate citizens, who have not been able to visit government offices due to the pandemic. The system is going to be versatile. One can call or send their complaints through their smart phones, and the call centre will direct those complaints to authority concerned."

The department has floated a tender in this regard, where it states that the proposed 'Varadhi' will have a grievance management system wherein the grievances will be received through email, online, calls, or SMS. "There are over 100 departments in Government of Telangana. All of them will be covered in the citizen helpline in a gradual manner," the tender read.

There will be a toll-free number and an email address that will be provided by the department through which citizens could register their complaints. As of now, the IT Department is planning to start of with a 15-seater call centre, which can be scalable to 30, if required. It would run between 8 am and 8 pm, except on government and public holidays.

For registering a grievance, the document says, "The call centre executive will enter the citizen details and the grievance into the Citizen Grievance application which is being designed separately. Once entered, the grievance will be registered and the complainant shall receive the acknowledgment through a SMS containing details of the complaints."

The document also makes a mention of the need for privacy. "The systems shall be designed in a way that guarantees that information is collected directly from the caller, and shall only be used for the specific purpose for which it was collected. Citizen will be given the chance to access the information and to correct it, if necessary," he added.

