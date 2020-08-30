STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tender for new Secretariat building in Telangana likely to be out next week

Sources said that they would obtain permissions from HMDA in a day or two and invite tenders with the estimated cost of the building going upto Rs 400 crore.

Published: 30th August 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

An artist’s impression of the new Secretariat building

An artist’s impression of the new Secretariat building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A tender notification is likely to be issued by the Roads and Buildings Department next week for the construction of new Secretariat building. According to sources, the R&B Department obtained required permission for the integrated Secretariat complex from Airports Authority of India (AAI). 

Sources said that they would obtain permissions from HMDA in a day or two and invite tenders. The estimated cost of the building is Rs 400 crore. However, it is not clear yet, whether the department will issue a short tender or a regular global tender notification.

Meanwhile, the debris has been cleared from the old Secretariat area and levelling of the ground too has been completed. Everything is in place to start the construction of a new Secretariat building, the sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Secretariat building
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp