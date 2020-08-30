Tender for new Secretariat building in Telangana likely to be out next week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A tender notification is likely to be issued by the Roads and Buildings Department next week for the construction of new Secretariat building. According to sources, the R&B Department obtained required permission for the integrated Secretariat complex from Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Sources said that they would obtain permissions from HMDA in a day or two and invite tenders. The estimated cost of the building is Rs 400 crore. However, it is not clear yet, whether the department will issue a short tender or a regular global tender notification.

Meanwhile, the debris has been cleared from the old Secretariat area and levelling of the ground too has been completed. Everything is in place to start the construction of a new Secretariat building, the sources said.