6 lakh households eligible to avail One Time Scheme in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The MAUD Department has identified 6.04 lakh households in 139 municipalities and municipal corporations except GHMC, which are entitled to avail the (OTS) that allows waiver of 90 per cent of accumulated arrears of the interest component on property tax if it is cleared in one go.

The total arrears from the 6.04 lakh households is about Rs 490 crore. Of this, about Rs 330 crore is the actual amount to be paid and Rs 160 crore is the interest levied on the actual amount. Municipal Administration Director N Satyanarayana told Express that if the house owners avail the OTS scheme and pay the pending arrears, about Rs 160 crore could be saved by them. As many as 23,450 house owners availed the scheme and paid Rs 13.50 crore till date.