Agro-climatic conditions favourable in Telangana: Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the agro-climatic conditions in Telangana are favourable and the area under cultivation has increased drastically.

He held a meeting with agricultural officials in Hyderabad on Sunday, during which he asked the officials to arrange the adequate amount of fertilizer to meet the needs of farmers. He said he would send a representation to the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda, requesting for more fertilizer, if required.

“As per the requisition from the State government, the Centre has allotted 10.5 lakh tonnes of urea. Last year by this time the farmers had purchased just 3.5 lakh urea, but this time already 7 tonnes of urea has been procured by farmers,” the officials informed the Minister.