Biomedical engineering saviour in fight against COVID-19, says DRDO chief

Says India has the capacity to produce indigenous PPEs, ventilators and testing kits

Published: 31st August 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:27 AM

G Satheesh Reddy, DRDO chief (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the recent times, Biomedical engineering has emerged as a saviour in the fight against Covid-19. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy stressed on this point during the online celebration of 12th Foundation Day of IIT-Hyderabad on Sunday, and said, “It takes time to adapt to technology bought from others. It’s much more convenient to develop our own technology. India has proven its capability as a technology leader, and now, we have the capacity to produce indigenous products such as PPEs, ventilators and testing kits.”

The incubation ecosystem under IIT Hyderabad’s Biomedical Engineering Department and Centre for Healthcare and Entrepreneurship (CfhE) is doing a commendable job by developing superior technology, state-of-the-art products and working towards Atam Nibhar Bharat,” he said.

Information Technology Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who was the guest of honour for the programme said, “Integration of science and non-science courses, practical learning against book-based learning, entrepreneurship, flexibility in the curriculum are important recommendations made under National Education Policy (NEP) which should be considered for implementation on priority basis.”
He added, “Though we got NEP-2020 after 34 years, the salient take-away points from it is really in line with making India Atam Nibhar (self reliant).”

Institutes such as IITs and IIMs have already crossed the half-way mark to observe NEP and are role models for other institutions, he said.Professor Murty, Director of IIT-H announced various Faculty Academic and Research Excellence Awards, Student Academic Excellence Awards, and Staff Excellence Awards. Due to pandemic IIT-H could not conduct the Convocation for graduating Batch of 2020 and announced the Convocation Day Awardees on Sunday.

