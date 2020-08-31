Green Space Index to encourage Telangana's ULBs to increase green cover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department will launch an initiative called ‘Green Space Index’ (GSI) in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) soon. The aim of the programme is to increase green cover in urban areas by encouraging a competitive spirit among the ULBs.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Sunday, said, “To create a healthy environment and enhance greenery in urban areas, there is a need to encourage competition among the ULBs, so that they plant more trees in their respective municipalities. Those municipalities in the State that top the list will be honoured yearly with awards. Park development, new techniques in plantation, and roadside greenery will be given priority.”

A report was submitted on how the initiative should be implemented by the ULBs. The GSI must be taken up based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on green cover, open spaces and others subjects.

The MAUD will make use of GIS, satellite images, photography, videography and geo-tagging to record green coverage in the ULBs and announce awards from next year. ULBs with good green cover will be awarded 85 marks. Further, five marks will be given for innovative ideas used to increase the cover and 10 marks for attractive designs.

Apart from this, the State government will also giwve awards for ULBs under different categories, like maximum urban green space, urban green space per capita and roadside plantations.