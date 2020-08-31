STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Green Space Index to encourage Telangana's ULBs to increase green cover

Apart from this, the State government will also giwve awards for ULBs under different categories, like maximum urban green space, urban green space per capita and roadside plantations.

Published: 31st August 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department will launch an initiative called ‘Green Space Index’ (GSI) in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) soon. The aim of the programme is to increase green cover in urban areas by encouraging a competitive spirit among the ULBs.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Sunday, said, “To create a healthy environment and enhance greenery in urban areas, there is a need to encourage competition among the ULBs, so that they plant more trees in their respective municipalities. Those municipalities in the State that top the list will be honoured yearly with awards. Park development, new techniques in plantation, and roadside greenery will be given priority.”

A report was submitted on how the initiative should be implemented by the ULBs. The GSI must be taken up based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on green cover, open spaces and others subjects.

The MAUD will make use of GIS, satellite images, photography, videography and geo-tagging to record green coverage in the ULBs and announce awards from next year. ULBs with good green cover will be awarded 85 marks. Further, five marks will be given for innovative ideas used to increase the cover and 10 marks for attractive designs.

Apart from this, the State government will also giwve awards for ULBs under different categories, like maximum urban green space, urban green space per capita and roadside plantations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Green Space Index Telangana KT Rama Rao Urban Local Bodies
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp