Karimnagar ‘'Twin Parks' to be thrown open soon

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: THE Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) is adding finishing touches to the two theme parks being built on the premises of Circus Ground and Arts College Ground in the city. The parks are being developed at a cost of Rs 3 crore and Rs 7 crore respectively under the Smart City project and will be thrown open soon.

These are, in fact, the first two parks in the city. Speaking to Express, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that residents need not go a long way for leisure with the new parks in town. Once completed, they will be called ‘Twin Parks’ with their placement next to each other.

The new park at Circus Ground will have flower beds, water bodies, a food court, sky walk and walking track. It will also have a stage for cultural activities and a green room adjacent to it. It is likely to be opened in a week or two.

The park being constructed at Arts College Ground, meanwhile, will house a food court, children’s playground and an amphitheatre. It will be opened to the public in a month’s time, Sunil Rao added. “The multipurpose heritage building on the premises will also be revamped without disrupting the structure to build a library and museum,” he said. Both these parks were proposed by TS Planning Commission vice chairman B Vinod Kumar during his tenure as Karimnagar MP. Their construction began a year ago.