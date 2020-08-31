Locals spot pugmarks of male tiger in Nimmagudem forest area

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY/ ADILABAD: Locals found fresh pugmarks of a tiger that has been prowling in the Nimmagudem forest area of Maha Mutharam mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, on Sunday.

The villagers are now in the grip of fear and are scared to even step out of their houses. It was only recently that the wild beast purportedly killed a cow. According to District Forest Officer (DFO) K Purushottam, the pugmarks belong to a male tiger. Local forest section officer Veeranna said that they have asked the local residents not to venture out into the forest area for cattle grazing.

Meanwhile, a tiger attacked and killed a bull near Mediguda Koutala village in Gadiguda mandal on Sunday. The attack happened while a farmer was grazing his cattle near the agricultural field. While one bull died, another was injured.