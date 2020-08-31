New RoB to ease traffic in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Sunday that the long-cherished dream of commuters to have a railway over-bridge (RoB) at Dwamshalapuram in Khammam will soon be a reality as the works on the same are nearing completion.

“The RoB is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 74 crore,” the Minister said. He made these statements after inspecting the ongoing RoB works at Dwamshalapuram along with District Collector RV Karnan. During the inspection, the Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress of the works. Once inaugurated, Khammam people can travel happily and easily to Vijayawada and other places, without the hassle of waiting at railway gates.

Speaking to the media later, Puvvada said that once completed, the approach roads and four-lane roads from Khammam to Bonkal would be inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao. The Minister, later in the day, visited Chintakani village and inaugurated a Vykunta Dhamam constructed at a cost of Rs 9.45 lakh.

Min gives Rs 50K to girl who needs surgery

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday donated Rs 50,000, from his own pocket, to a 10-year-old girl, M Aranya Sri, who has a blood clot in the brain and needs to undergo surgery