Prepare plans for development of Siddipet, says Finance Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday directed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for the development of Siddipet town. He also urged the authorities to stick to that plan and implement all the ideas for the complete upliftment of the town. He made these statements while touring the town. During the visit, the Minister inaugurated steel banks in some wards. He also held a meeting with Siddipet municipal officials and reviewed the demands and requirement of the denizens.

Meanwhile, Harish advised the officials to focus on laying gas pipelines after the completion of underground drainage works in the town. The Minister also mentioned that his aim is to provide drinking water to all households in the town and added that the government has managed to provide around 13,000 new tap connections. He also directed Municipal Commissioner P Srinivas Reddy to crack the whip on those persons who use illegal tap connections.