Save private schools from chaos: TRSMA

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Days after the Education Minister warned the managements of private schools against violating rules in increasing the tuition fee, Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) president Yadagiri Shekar Rao rejected the former’s comments and said it is not right to claim that the parents are being harassed over the issue.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said: “In the current situation, managements of several private schools are not in a position to run. Sine March this year, several school correspondents died due to stress. If this trend continues, all private schools will be handed over to the government sooner than later.”