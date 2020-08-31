Telangana records 2,934 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,924 Covid-19 cases after conducting 61,148 tests on Saturday. This takes the tally to 1,23,090.According to the State medical bulletin, over 69 per cent (84,932) of cases in the State were asymptomatic, and only 31 per cent (38,158) were symptomatic.The State also recorded 10 deaths on Saturday, taking the toll to 818.The number of active cases stands at 31,284, of which 24,176 are under home isolation.

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 461 new cases, a high number of cases were reported from Rangareddy (213), Khammam (181), Karimnagar (172), Nalgonda (171), Medchal (153), Nizamabad (140), Suryapet (118), Warangal Urban (102), Siddipet (97), Mancherial (91), and Kothagudem (88) districts.

Discrepancies in Khammam Covid-19 positive cases

Surprisingly, while the Khammam district administration had informed on Saturday that the district recorded 610 positive cases from the 2,399 Rapid Antigen Tests that were conducted on that day, the medical bulletin by the Telangana government on Sunday did not reflect the numbers. According to the bulletin, Khammam recorded only 181 positive cases on Saturday. It may be mentioned here that according to the bulletin, reports of 1,801 collected samples were still awaited.