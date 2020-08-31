Telangana's Sri Ram Sagar Project to be turned into a tourist spot

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: If all goes well and as planned, Telangana’s prestigious Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) at Pochampad village in Nizamabad district will be developed as a major tourist spot to attract people from all parts of the country.

Even though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while laying the foundation stone for its rejuvenation scheme, had assured the people that the project would be developed into a major tourist spot, no steps were taken in this regard till now. Speaking on the occasion, back in 2017, the Chief Minister had pointed out that all the governments that ruled undivided Andhra Pradesh neglected the project, as a result of which it had been in a state of despair.

It was by mentioning this that KCR reiterated his and the TRS government’s commitment to develop all water projects in the State. Even though no steps were taken after this, sources told Express that the situation has changed and that the project site is going to be developed as a major tourist spot. It is in the light of this that the officials concerned have started releasing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) water to the SRSP Flood Flow Canal (FFC).

SRSP Executive Engineer (EE) B Rama Rao told Express that the authorities have identified around 60 acres of land in the backwater area to be developed.