STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's Sri Ram Sagar Project to be turned into a tourist spot

It was by mentioning this that KCR reiterated his and the TRS government’s commitment to develop all water projects in the State.

Published: 31st August 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Ram Sagar Project. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: If all goes well and as planned, Telangana’s prestigious Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) at Pochampad village in Nizamabad district will be developed as a major tourist spot to attract people from all parts of the country.

Even though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while laying the foundation stone for its rejuvenation scheme, had assured the people that the project would be developed into a major tourist spot, no steps were taken in this regard till now.  Speaking on the occasion, back in 2017, the Chief Minister had pointed out that all the governments that ruled undivided Andhra Pradesh neglected the project, as a result of which it had been in a state of despair.

It was by mentioning this that KCR reiterated his and the TRS government’s commitment to develop all water projects in the State. Even though no steps were taken after this, sources told Express that the situation has changed and that the project site is going to be developed as a major tourist spot. It is in the light of this that the officials concerned have started releasing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) water to the SRSP Flood Flow Canal (FFC).

SRSP Executive Engineer (EE) B Rama Rao told Express that the authorities have identified around 60 acres of land in the backwater area to be developed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Ram Sagar Project Telangana
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp