Thunderstorms likely in TS for next 2 days: IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IMD on Sunday stated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were likely to occur at isolated places across Telangana on Tuesday and Wednesday. Southwest monsoon had been weak over the State and that light to moderate rain will continue to occur at a few places. On Sunday, only few areas in the State received light to moderate rainfall. Maximum rainfall recorded was 19.8 mm at Devaruppula in Jangaon district.