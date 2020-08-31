TRS leaders taking credit for Central schemes: MoS G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy criticised the TRS leaders in the State saying that they have been taking credit for the Central government schemes. Addressing the BJP State office bearers meeting through video conference on Sunday, he asked the party cadre to strive to win the ensuing municipal polls along with the Hyderabad,Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda MLC elections. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been extending all help for the development of Telangana and asked the BJP cadre to create awareness among the public about the Central schemes.

Meanwhile, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said the latter would end up in jail soon because of his corrupt practices. He alleged KCR covered up the Covid-19 figures during Ramzan allowing Muslims to celebrate the festival freely. However, the Chief Minister had been creating obstacles for Hindus and not allowing them to celebrate Ganesh Utsav.

Although the Central government has passed orders to run schools only with 50 per cent teachers in view of the pandemic, KCR has threatened all government teachers to attend schools, Sanjay alleged. He demanded that the State government implement 10 per cent reservation for STs. BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, party State in-charge P Krishnadas, Soudan Singh, MLC N Ramchander Rao and other office bearers were present.