STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmers on alert after fatal tiger attack on teenager in Telangana's Kondapelli village

The body of 15-year-old Nirmala, who was killed in a tiger attack at Kondapelli village on Sunday, was handed over to her family on Monday.

Published: 01st December 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officials set up trap in Kondapalli village in Penchakalpet forest area in Kumrambheem Asifabad district

Forest officials set up trap in Kondapalli village in Penchakalpet forest area in Kumrambheem Asifabad district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  The body of 15-year-old Nirmala, who was killed in a tiger attack at Kondapelli village on Sunday, was handed over to her family on Monday. Nirmala was the second of five children of P Pocham and Lasmakka, who are daily-wage labourers.

Kumrambheem-Asifabad Collector Rahul Raj and Conservator of Forest CP Vinod Kumar visited the family and promised them an ex gratia of 5 lakh. Vinod Kumar then inspected the agricultural field where the tiger attacked the girl, and sought an update on the animal’s movement from the officials.

Officials said that CCTV cameras have been installed and two traps have been laid in the forest area to capture the tiger. Meanwhile, after the incident, farmers of neighbouring mandals are refraining from going to work, which, in turn, is hampering the harvest of cotton.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana tiger mishap Telangana tiger attack
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp