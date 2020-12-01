Farmers on alert after fatal tiger attack on teenager in Telangana's Kondapelli village

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The body of 15-year-old Nirmala, who was killed in a tiger attack at Kondapelli village on Sunday, was handed over to her family on Monday. Nirmala was the second of five children of P Pocham and Lasmakka, who are daily-wage labourers.

Kumrambheem-Asifabad Collector Rahul Raj and Conservator of Forest CP Vinod Kumar visited the family and promised them an ex gratia of 5 lakh. Vinod Kumar then inspected the agricultural field where the tiger attacked the girl, and sought an update on the animal’s movement from the officials.

Officials said that CCTV cameras have been installed and two traps have been laid in the forest area to capture the tiger. Meanwhile, after the incident, farmers of neighbouring mandals are refraining from going to work, which, in turn, is hampering the harvest of cotton.