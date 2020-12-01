Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar visits temples, gurudwara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay appeared to be on a temple visiting spree on Monday, A Ganapati Homam was organised at the party office on the occasion of Karthika Pournami. The puja was attended by MoS Home G Kishan Reddy, among others.

The MP visited the Secunderabad Mahankali temple, Balkampet Yellamma temple and a goshala to worship Gomata. He also visited the Gowliguda Gurudwara on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti