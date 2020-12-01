Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Nizamabad village on Wednesday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Makloor village on Wednesday, December 2 to offer condolences to Nizamabad Urban MLA B Ganesh Gupta whose father B Krishna Murthy recently passed away.

The MLA's father B Krishna Murthy recently expired and a ceremony to mark 12 days of his death will be held at his native village of Makloor on Wednesday. The police and revenue officials are busy making arrangements for the CM's visit.

Officials visited the village on Monday and selected open spaces where the CM's helicopter can land. The police also expect several Ministers, MPs and MLAs to visit the village on December 2 to offer condolences to the MLA, for which they discussed arrangements to park vehicles with the MLA.