Telangana High Court stays formation of non-hereditary temple boards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday stayed all further proceedings with regard to the constitution of nonhereditary trust boards to temples in Telangana. The order will apply to temples having annual income between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order while admitting a petition filed by the Telangana State Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions Founder Trustees Association. The petition challenged GO 227 issued on September 9 inviting applications for constitution of nonhereditary trust board to temples.

Senior Counsel L Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner association, contended that the notification issued was contrary to the ratio laid down by the Supreme Court in the year 1996. The power to make such appointments is vested with the Dharmika Parishad under the Endowments Act of 1987 and the government cannot arrogate to itself the authority.