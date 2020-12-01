STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Mid Manair Dam JAC chief Kusa Ravinder arrested for threatening social activist

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Boinpalli police arrested Mid Manair Dam (MMD) Joint Action Committee president and former Neelojipali sarpanch Kusa Ravinder in the early hours of Monday. He was taken into custody based on a complaint lodged by Anumula Bhaskar, a social worker from Neelojipalli, stating Ravinder had attacked him and threatened to kill him.

Boinpalli SI G Srinivas said that he was booked under Sections 505 (1), 505 (2) and 384 of the IPC (threatening and punishment for extortion). Ravinder has been fighting for the rights of MMD oustees for the past few years.

He is also a leader of the Congress party, who in the recent past had organised a massive public meeting, highlighting the alleged failures of the TRS government in addressing the concerns of MMD oustees. On learning about his arrest, several oustees and Congress workers rushed to Boinpalli police station demanded his release. Ravinder said he was arrested without the knowledge of his family.

