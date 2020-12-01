STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Unnecessary’: Scribes’ body on PCI advisory to papers

The IJU said the advisory was silent on the specific cause of action from the PCI.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

newspapers-media-journalism

Image of newspapers used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/CHANDIGARH: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has expressed concern over a recent advisory by the Press Council of India (PCI) issued to newspapers where it said “unregulated circulation” of foreign content was “not desirable”. 

The IJU said the advisory was an “unnecessary meddling” into the functioning of news media which is a “sacred domain of editors”.

“That the Editor is responsible for the content published in the newspaper irrespective of the source is known to all and the PCI taking pains to remind editors and publishers about this well established moral and legal principle is surprising to say the least,” said the IJU. 

The IJU said the advisory was silent on the specific cause of action from the PCI.

“This amounts to putting scare of muzzling action from the establishment into print media publications and the PCI which should champion the cause of free press taking this unpleasant and unwelcome responsibility on itself does not auger well for democracy in India,” it said.

