4 lakh flocked to Gadwal to participate in Pushkaralu

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBAGADWAL: The Tungabhadra Pushkaram which began on November 29, was conducted successfully and concluded on December 1. Despite the pandemic, devotees thronged the river in large numbers and offered prayers every day.

On Tuesday, from 6 am to 8 pm, around 56,194 devotees visited the ghats. In the last 12 days, close to 4,09,981 devotees visited the river. Meanwhile, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, on Tuesday, said that the Tungabhadhra Pushkaram concluded successfully because of the collective work taken up by all stakeholders. He said that the government had successfully conducted both Krishna and Godavari Pushkarams and thanked MC K Chandrasekhar Rao.