9,627 active cases in Telangana; at its lowest since July

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/VIJAYAWADA: Telangana recorded 502 Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 2,70,318 an toll to 1,461. Over 46,597 tests were conducted on the day.

Active cases fell to just 9,627, the lowest since the pandemic peaked in July. Meanwhile, 894 people recovered on the day. Meanwhile, GHMC recorded 101 new cases, another low in several months. Malkajiri and Ranagreddy districts reported 46 and 32 cases respectively.

Kerala records 5,375 cases

Kerala registered 5,375 Covid-19 cases and 6,151 recoveries on Monday, while over 60,000 people are presently undergoing treatment for the disease. The toll climbed to 2,270 with 26 fatalities.

685 cases in AP

The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,68,749 as 685 cases were reported on Tuesday. With the discharge of 1,094 patients from hospitals in the same period, the total number of recoveries now stands at 8,54,326. The toll, meanwhile, is set to cross the 7,000-mark after four new deaths were reported.