Dr MCR HRD institute bags SKOCH award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr MCR HRD Institute won the prestigious SKOCH Governance Silver Award at the 68th SKOCH Summit for offering virtual training programmes, despite Covid-19 scare. Harpreet Singh, Director General of the Institute received the award. “When the entire nation was under lockdown, well laid out plans went for a toss. The Institute also found itself in a dilemma - should it temporarily abandon its training programmes or convert the adversity into an opportunity,” said Harpreet Singh at the virtual panel discussion during the SKOCH summit.