Dry run of new software to streamline COVID vaccine delivery begins in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a leap towards streamlining vaccine delivery in the country, the Union Health Ministry has selected the states of Telangana and Rajasthan to conduct trials of the new software COVIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network). The dry run of this software is being conducted in the two states to check for its efficacy.

At a press conference in the city, Dr GS Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana, explained that the software helped in identifying the people who have been selected as beneficiaries of the vaccine. While the vaccine itself is months away, the software is undergoing a trial to ensure any issues are rectified beforehand.

“As a first step, we have prepared a list of all beneficiaries. There are likely to be 3 lakh people in the state who would be given the vaccine -- they will be above the age of 50, those below 50 with comorbidities and healthcare workers. In the trial run of the vaccine delivery software, these names will be run through and schedules prepared,” noted Dr Rao.

For the trial run, Boggulkunta Primary Health Centre has been picked in the state where the dry run will be run on a sample of 50 houses.

“A three-member committee from the Centre is overseeing the same and will be heading back after its completion in 2-3 days,” added Dr Rao.

He further cautioned the citizens not to be lax at the thought of vaccine availability. “Citizens must note that it would take time for antibodies to develop. In the first phase as per government of India guidelines, only selected beneficiaries will be vaccinated through several weeks-long vaccination programmes. This basically implies that even if the vaccine is ready and the software to deliver it is ready, the usage of masks and social distancing must be continued,” he said.