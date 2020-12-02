STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dry run of new software to streamline COVID vaccine delivery begins in Telangana

At a press conference in Hyderabad, Dr GS Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana, said the software helped in identifying the people who have been selected as beneficiaries of the vaccine

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Lab, test, In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a leap towards streamlining vaccine delivery in the country, the Union Health Ministry has selected the states of Telangana and Rajasthan to conduct trials of the new software COVIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network). The dry run of this software is being conducted in the two states to check for its efficacy.

At a press conference in the city, Dr GS Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana, explained that the software helped in identifying the people who have been selected as beneficiaries of the vaccine. While the vaccine itself is months away, the software is undergoing a trial to ensure any issues are rectified beforehand.

“As a first step, we have prepared a list of all beneficiaries. There are likely to be 3 lakh people in the state who would be given the vaccine -- they will be above the age of 50, those below 50 with comorbidities and healthcare workers. In the trial run of the vaccine delivery software, these names will be run through and schedules prepared,” noted Dr Rao.

For the trial run, Boggulkunta Primary Health Centre has been picked in the state where the dry run will be run on a sample of 50 houses.

“A three-member committee from the Centre is overseeing the same and will be heading back after its completion in 2-3 days,” added Dr Rao.

He further cautioned the citizens not to be lax at the thought of vaccine availability. “Citizens must note that it would take time for antibodies to develop. In the first phase as per government of India guidelines, only selected beneficiaries will be vaccinated through several weeks-long vaccination programmes. This basically implies that even if the vaccine is ready and the software to deliver it is ready, the usage of masks and social distancing must be continued,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Telangana
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp