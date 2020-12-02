STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expert committee formed to draw up plan to deal with tiger that killed Telangana girl

The forest department had already formed special teams to keep round-the-clock vigil at Kondapally and surrounding hamlets and announcements are being made there using drums to create awareness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana forest department constituted a monitoring committee of experts as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to track and deal with the tiger responsible for the death of a 15-year-old tribal girl at Kondapally village of Kumuram Bheem in Asifabad on November 29.

The committee consists of seven members with the Adilabad Conservator of Forests, CP Vinod Kumar as its Chairman, Imran Siddique of Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HyTiCoS) as the NTCA nominee, Kaghaznagar FDO Vijay as Member Secretary and four other members including Kondapally Sarpanch Upasi Sanjeev.

While the forest department had already formed special teams of staff and animal trackers to keep round-the-clock vigil at Kondapally and surrounding hamlets and announcements are being made there using drums to create awareness among villagers on the dos and don'ts they need to follow to prevent any untoward incident, the seven-member monitoring committee will have to submit a detailed report on the progress of the investigation.

The committee has also been tasked with drawing up a plan of action for dealing with the tiger and the Chairman has been directed to convene a meeting of the committee immediately and thereafter at regular intervals, as required, to discuss the modalities.

The dos and don'ts as prescribed by the forest department for the villagers include avoiding using routes passing through the forest areas, ensuring that a minimum of 8 to 10 people shall go to agricultural fields for harvesting or other agricultural operations of which one person must be deployed as sentry whose duty would be to alert everyone if there is a tiger sighting, a farmer must stay on the machan in the agricultural field while guarding the crop, limiting grazing time for shepherds from 9am to 4pm, every villager going to the field must have a protection stick with small bell tied to it etc.

Also, it has been directed that a Village Protection Committee must be formed with the Sarpanch as Chairperson and Forest Beat Officer as Convenor. The committee has to be alerted immediately if any tiger moment comes to notice, it must procure whistles and drums to be provided to groups of villagers going to the fields and every morning the villagers shall provide information to the committee regarding which field they are going to, number of people, who is the sentry etc.

