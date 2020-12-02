STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government submits disaster mitigation plan for Covid-19

As for the case, the OMC got two leases for extracting iron ore in an extent of about 108 hectares in Anantapur district.

Published: 02nd December 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The Telangana government told the State High Court that it is implementing the preparedness plan in collaboration with various stakeholders for Covid-19 post lockdown measures. More detailed logistic plan is being evolved for Covid-19 vaccine awareness, immunisation, cold chain management, risk communication and community engagement, monitoring and evaluation in consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi.  

As for the envisaged work plan for 2020-21, it said that the State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) revision work is under process based on the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) - 2019 and will be completed by March next year. Steps have been taken for completion of Disaster Management Plan for all 33 districts by March 2021 and preparation of disaster risk reduction roadmap, it noted.

On an earlier occasion, the court pulled up the State government for its failure to submit its SDMP and DDMP for Covid-19 before it despite the court order.The government, in its report, said that the Sate followed the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Disaster Management Authority for the management of the pandemic which was declared as a national disaster. The plans, circulars, and guidelines issued by these ministries were the key documents for Covid-19 intervention in Telangana. 

OMC case: Officer seeks stay on CBI court trial

Senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi filed a petition before the Telangana High Court with a plea to stop trial in the CBI Court in the case pertaining to Obulapuram mining company. She, the then Industries Secretary, is one of the accused in the OMC case. Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, the then Mines Minister P Sabita Reddy, at present minister in Telangana Cabinet, former Mines Director VD Rajagopal, OMC Managing Director BV Srinivasa Reddy and others, are also accused in the illegal mining case. Srilakshmi, in her petition, wanted the trial to be stopped till the border dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka regarding OMC is resolved.  

As for the case, the OMC got two leases for extracting iron ore in an extent of about 108 hectares in Anantapur district. Though not much of the ore was extracted from these two locations, the OMC had used them for ‘legalising’ its 190 lakh tonnes of illegal iron ore extracted from Karnataka. The then AP authorities had allegedly extended several undue benefits to the company owned by Gali Janardhan Reddy. The mining baron had allegedly made about `4,310 crore through this illegal mining activity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 disaster mitigation plan High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp