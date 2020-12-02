Security tightened along Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Security has been tightened in the Maoist-hit villages on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border after the banned CPI-Maoist Telangana committee urged the people in villages to celebrate the 20th Formation Day of People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) from December 2 to 8.

On Tuesday, the CPI-Maoist released a letter on week-long annual celebrations in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. The Maoists observe the PLGA week in honour of slain leaders of the CPI-Maoist armed wing. The banned outfit plans to hold meetings with villagers in agency areas and explain the about alleged killings of Maoists in fake encounters by both the Central and State governments. They have called on the local youth to join the party.

Keeping in mind the situation, police have been on alert in Mulugu, Mahabubabad, and Bhupalpally districts, since the last week. CRPF personnel and special party police have also been roped in to guard agency areas.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu District SP Sangram Singh G Patil said that several teams were combing the agency areas on Telangana-Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh borders. “We have launched vehicle check operations in the district,” said Patil. He said that district police was holding sporting events and coaching for competitive exams for tribal youth in hamlets under ‘Mulugu Merupu’ programme.