STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Security tightened along Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

Speaking to Express,  Mulugu District SP Sangram Singh G Patil said that several teams were combing the agency areas on Telangana-Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh borders.

Published: 02nd December 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Security checks at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Security has been tightened in the Maoist-hit villages on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border after the banned CPI-Maoist Telangana committee urged the people in villages to celebrate the 20th Formation Day of People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) from December 2 to 8. 

On Tuesday, the CPI-Maoist released a letter on week-long annual celebrations in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. The Maoists observe the PLGA week in honour of slain leaders of the CPI-Maoist armed wing. The banned outfit plans to hold meetings with villagers in agency areas and explain the about alleged killings of Maoists in fake encounters by both the Central and State governments. They have called on the local youth to join the party. 

Keeping in mind the situation,  police have been on alert in Mulugu, Mahabubabad, and Bhupalpally districts, since the last week. CRPF personnel and special party police have also been roped in to guard agency areas.

Speaking to Express,  Mulugu District SP Sangram Singh G Patil said that several teams were combing the agency areas on Telangana-Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh borders. “We have launched vehicle check operations in the district,” said Patil. He said that district police was holding sporting events and coaching for competitive exams for tribal youth in hamlets under ‘Mulugu Merupu’ programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana-Chhattisgarh border PLGA People’s Liberation Guerilla Army Maoist
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp