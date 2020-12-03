STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC to TSPDCL: Conduct tests for jr lineman posts

Senior advocate S Satyam Reddy, appearing for appellants, alleged that the TSPDCL was not taking the applications from women candidates for the junior lineman posts. 

Published: 03rd December 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to aspirant women candidates who have applied for the posts of junior lineman in TSPDCL, a division bench of the High Court, on Wednesday, directed the authorities to conduct pole climbing test for eligible women candidates within next two weeks.  Taking a serious view of gender discrimination by the TSPDCL, the bench said, “When women can work in sectors such as Army, Navy and Airforce, why can’t they work as lineman?”

The bench passed this order while disposing of an appeal filed by V Bharathi and others, seeking permission to appear for pole climbing test and to declare the final result. On October 8 this year, a single judge directed the authorities to permit candidates who have cleared the written test which was conducted in December last year to take the pole climbing test.

Senior advocate S Satyam Reddy, appearing for appellants, alleged that the TSPDCL was not taking the applications from women candidates for the junior lineman posts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSPDCL
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp