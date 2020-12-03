HC to TSPDCL: Conduct tests for jr lineman posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to aspirant women candidates who have applied for the posts of junior lineman in TSPDCL, a division bench of the High Court, on Wednesday, directed the authorities to conduct pole climbing test for eligible women candidates within next two weeks. Taking a serious view of gender discrimination by the TSPDCL, the bench said, “When women can work in sectors such as Army, Navy and Airforce, why can’t they work as lineman?”

The bench passed this order while disposing of an appeal filed by V Bharathi and others, seeking permission to appear for pole climbing test and to declare the final result. On October 8 this year, a single judge directed the authorities to permit candidates who have cleared the written test which was conducted in December last year to take the pole climbing test.

Senior advocate S Satyam Reddy, appearing for appellants, alleged that the TSPDCL was not taking the applications from women candidates for the junior lineman posts.