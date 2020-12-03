STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khammam IT Hub inauguration postponed

The newly built IT Hub in Khammam will be a beacon of hope for the unemployed youth in the district, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. 

Published: 03rd December 2020 09:48 AM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The newly built IT Hub in Khammam will be a beacon of hope for the unemployed youth in the district, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. 

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Minister said that the IT Hub was scheduled to be inaugurated on December 2, but the programme was cancelled in the wake of the GHMC elections. The next date of inauguration will be announced in a couple of days, he added.

The Minister said that 16 companies had registered for the IT Hub and added that the recent job mela, which was organised to recruit employees for the IT Hub, received good response and nearly 5,000 graduates attended the recruitment drive. 

The second phase of the IT Hub will be launched based on the directions of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, and if required, the third and fourth phases will also be launched to provide employment to the youth of the Khammam, he added. The Minister said that as part of the beautification programme, medians had been built for a 30 km-long road and central street lighting had been installed. People who were evacuated due to the development works in the city had been rehabilitated, he added.

