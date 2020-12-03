Mallanna booked over video on K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cybercrime police have served notice to the anchor of a TV channel and asked him to appear before the police on Thursday for questioning him in connection with airing a debate on Youtube which allegedly defames Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A case was registered by the cybercrime police based on a complaint lodged by police constable G Chandra Mohan. The complaint states that the constable found a video on Raj News’ Youtube channel of a debate between Teenmaar Mallanna and Raghu, which defames the Chief Minister.

In the debate, Mallanna made false statements on the State government and the Chief Minister, stated the complaint. The constable submitted the video to the police, who registered cases under Sections 505(1)(b) (spreading false news), 505(2) public mischief and 504 (insult intentionally) of IPC.