Murder accused tries to kill self

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The main accused in the murder of a nine-year-old boy in Mahabubabad, attempted suicide at the Warangal Central Prison on Tuesday night. In October, the police arrested Manda Sagar, a 23-year-old mechanic, for kidnap and murder of Kusuma Deekshith Reddy, 9. Later, he was shifted to the Warangal Central Prison on November 20. Prison superintendent J Murali Babu said that Sagar, who was kept in the high-security protection cell came out to make a phone call. The accused made the phone call and while returning to his block, suddenly stopped and pulled out a fuse from the borewell motor, and put his finger inside it with an intention to kill himself. The accused was immediately shifted to MGM Hospital. He later recovered and now, his condition is stable.