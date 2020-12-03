Murder accused tries to kill self

WARANGAL: The main accused in the murder of a nine-year-old boy in Mahabubabad, attempted suicide at the Warangal Central Prison on Tuesday night. In October, the police arrested Manda Sagar, a 23-year-old mechanic, for kidnap and murder of Kusuma Deekshith Reddy, 9. Later, he was shifted to the Warangal Central Prison on November 20. Prison superintendent J Murali Babu said that Sagar, who was kept in the high-security protection cell came out to make a phone call. The accused made the phone call and while returning to his block, suddenly stopped and pulled out a fuse from the borewell motor, and put his finger inside it with an intention to kill himself. The accused was immediately shifted to MGM Hospital. He later recovered and now, his condition is stable.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Arnab Goswami seeks stay to filing of chargesheet in abetment to suicide case
'He can be seen with iron rod in video': Court dismisses bail plea of man accused in Delhi riots
Indian Navy to procure more submarines, other assets to boost combat prowess: Naval chief
COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort targetted by cyberspies? IBM experts say so
Lionel Messi fined 600 euros for tribute to Maradona
Apology demanded after Karnataka minister says farmers who commit suicide are cowards