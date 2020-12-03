STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana sees 565 Covid cases; positivity rate dips to 1%

The Telangana Health Department has warned that a second wave of Covid-19 is likely with the crowding and movement seen during GHMC elections and urged citizens to be cautious.

Published: 03rd December 2020 10:07 AM

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/VIJAYAWADA/CHENNAI: TELANGANA recorded 565 Covid-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, taking the active cases down to 9,266 and toll to 1,462. The State conducted 51,562 tests conducted, taking the positivity rate to just 1.09%. The Telangana Health Department has warned that a second wave of Covid-19 is likely with the crowding and movement seen during GHMC elections and urged citizens to be cautious.

6.3K cases in Kerala
Kerala recorded 6,316   fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the total caseload to 6.14 lakh as the toll mounted to 2,298 with 28 additional fatalities. As many as 5,924 have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 5,50,788 and active cases to 61,455.

AP sees 663 cases
Seven casualties reported on Wednesday the toll in Andhra Pradesh to the 7,000-mark. The State added 663 new infections to its Covid-19 tally, after which it stands at 8.69 lakh. 

TN reports 1,428 cases
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,428 Covid-19 positive cases and 11 deaths, taking the tally to 7,84, 747 and toll to 11,733 on Wednesday. Further 1,398 people were discharged after treatment, leaving 10,999 active cases in the State

