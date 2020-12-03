Telangana native dies in New York, family seeks help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sridhar Panuganti, an employee of Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc, died in his sleep on November 27 in Buffalo, New York. His family has sought help from Indian authorities to get his body back. In an appeal by his family posted on crowd-funding site gofundme.org, his wife Rani Aluvala said, “We are stuck in India due to the pandemic and my husband was alone in the US when the tragedy happened. This has created a huge impact to us as my husband was the only breadwinner of our family.”

Rani and Sridhar have a five-year-old son, and they are seeking help to bring his body back. The family hails from Thorur in Warangal rural district. Warangal MP P Dayakar has written to the Indian Embassy in New York, requesting them to shift the body to India.