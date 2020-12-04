Active cases in Telangana drop below 9,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/VIJAYAWADA: Telangana recorded 609 Covid cases and three deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,71,492 and toll to 1,465. Meanwhile, 873 recovered from the disease on the day, bringing the active cases down to 8,999 and taking the total recoveries to 2,61,028.

The State had conducted 53,686 tests of which, 2,746 were confirmed RT-PCR tests conducted in a private facility. The rest 50,940 were at government facilities, the majority of which are Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Centres.

61K active cases in Kerala

As many as 61,209 people are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Kerala, with 5,376 newcases recorded on Thursday and 5,590 getting cured from the disease. While the total caseload has mounted to 6,20,049, the recoveries so far has touched 5,56,378. The toll due to the infection mounted to 2,329 with 31 additional fatalities.

664 new cases in AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 664 new Covid cases and 11 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 8.70 lakh and toll to 7,014. With 835 recoveries on the day, active cases came down further to 6,750. The State’s positivity rate stands at 8.51%.