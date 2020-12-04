Adivasis in Telangana give ultimatum to catch tiger

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Scores of adivasis belonging to Bejjur mandal staged a protest and rasta roko on Thursday and gave an ultimatum to the forest officials to either catch the tiger, which recently killed a tribal girl at Kondapally village in Asifabad, in one week or let them take up the task of nabbing the big cat.

During the protest, Girijana Sangam district vice-president K Srinivas and ZPTC Padram Pushpalatha demanded that the government provide the family members of the victim a compensation amount of `20 lakh, five acres of farmland, a double bedroom house and government job to one her kin.On learning about the protest, Bejjur SI Sagar reached the spot and assured them to catch the tiger in no time.