Bandi slams SEC over order on vote validity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, said that the SEC has issued a circular stating that ballot papers with any symbol other than the Swastik symbol would be considered as a legal vote. Bandi slammed the SEC for releasing the circular in the late night, and said that it was a deliberate attempt to prevent the Opposition from going to the court.

Earlier in the day, Bandi and other leaders held a meeting with the party’s counting agents, educating them on the possible malpractices that might occur while counting. Anticipating a neck-to-neck fight in many divisions, the BJP has asked them to watch out for invalid/doubtful ballots. The saffron party further asked its agents to get to polling stations well in advance.

