Centre’s negligence cost lives of 5 farmers: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao

SIDDIPET: Lambasting the Central government for its alleged negligence towards the protesting farmers, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the attitude of the Centre has cost the lives of as many as five farmers.

Pointing out that this a matter of great concern, he also alleged that the Union government is trying to suppress the protest. He made these statements while attending the Chinnakodur Mandal Parishad meeting in Siddipet Assembly constituency on Thursday.

While addressing the gathering, Harish pointed out that farmers, hailing from five States, moved to Delhi in 99,000 tractors, disregarding the bitter cold weather, to protest against the farm laws.

“During the course of the protest, we lost five farmers as a result of the Centre’s attempt to quell the stir. While three ryots died due to injuries sustained when a water cannon was fired at them, the remaining two died of the chilly weather conditions. Even after all this, the Centre has not yet been ready to give an assurance to the protesting farmers in writing,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, the members of the Chinnakodur Mandal Parishad, during the meeting on Thursday, passed a unanimous resolution rejecting the farm laws and demanded that the Centre repeal the “anti-farmer” laws immediately.

Pointing out that while the TRS government has been trying to ensure the ryots get MSP, the Centre has been implementing various new rules to prevent the farmers from earning remunerable prices, Harish slammed the Centre saying it is working at the behest of corporates.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a police training camp at Government Junior College in Siddipet. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State Intermediate Board will do its part to help the youngsters realise their dream of joining the Police Department one day.