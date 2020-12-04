STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharani portal: Telangana High Court extends stay on data collection

The bench directed the State government to initiate the appointment process and posted the matter to January 7 next year.

Published: 04th December 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 09:07 AM

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Thursday posed various questions to the State government with regard to seeking Aadhaar and personal details of the citizens while uploading property details on Dharani portal. 
Has the State already digitalised the revenue records since it has launched the Dharani portal a few years ago? Hyderabad being an IT hub, why urban records are still in ledger form instead of being digitalised?” the Court asked the State government. 

The bench is dealing with batch petitions filed challenging the State government’s decision seeking above details for Dharani in respect of non-agricultural properties. The petitioners’ counsels vehemently opposed the government’s decision to obtain personal details of citizens.  State Advocate General BS Prasad said there was no need of a separate law to back the State’s action.The bench posted the matter to December 8 for further hearing.

Netas on temple trusts: Implead MLA, says HC

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the petitioner to implead Alampur MLA Abraham and members of Jogulamba devasthanam temple trust board as respondent parties in the PIL filed challenging appointment of politically affiliated persons as chairman and trust members.   

The bench issued notices to other respondents, including principal secretary to endowment, and others concerned to respond on the issue in four weeks. The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Viijaysen Reddy passed the order in the PIL filed by T Rajasekhar Sharma with a plea to suspend the GO 295 issued by the endowments department on November 17.

During the hearing, the bench asked the petitioner’s counsel to show the law which does not allow appointing a politically affiliated person as trust member. The bench also asked the counsel why he has not impleaded the local MLA and trust members even after alleging that the subject appointments were made based on a letter addressed by the MLA.The bench posted the matter to December 31.

TS informs govt about constitution of SSC, PCA

The Telangana government on Thursday told the State High Court that it has constituted ‘State security commission’ (SSC) and ‘Police complaints authority’ (PCA) (meant for redressal of public grievances in respect of police actions) as per the orders passed earlier by the Supreme Court and High Court. After taking the relevant documents on record, the High Court directed the State government to initiate the process for necessary appointments for discharging the duties of the above two committees. 

A division bench of the court passed this order in a suo moto contempt case against both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments. On July 2 2018, the then division bench had directed the State government to constitute SSC and PCA, as per the SC order, in two months. When the State failed to do so, the court initiated suo moto contempt case against it.

On Thursday, State advocate general BS Prasad informed the court about constitution of both the committees — SSC and PCA, as per earlier directions of the court. The bench directed the State government to initiate the appointment process and posted the matter to January 7 next year.

