From today, GAD will function 24x7

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, on Thursday, directed officials in the General Administration Department to work round the clock in the Secretariat on a shift basis. Thus, Section Officers (SOs) and Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) of GAD in Secretariat will be available 24 hours from Friday.

According to a memo, GAD handles all important issues like appointment of important officials and political executives in the state, coordination with other departments, etc. In addition, GAD also handles overall supervision and co-ordination of activities like relief, rehabilitation and disaster management. This entails 24 hours work many a time.

In view of this, it was decided to have a small group of employees working from 8 pm to 8 am on all working days and also in two shifts during the holidays working from 8 am to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am.