GHMC polls: Tight fight likely in 22 divisions, say experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WHILE the ruling TRS is confident of winning 70 divisions in the GHMC polls, a neck-to-neck battle between the pink party and the Opposition is expected in around 22 divisions. Expert sources say that the MIM may win 37 divisions, the BJP 10 divisions, and the Congress and others five divisions.

Meanwhile, in nine divisions, the fight would primarily be between the TRS and MIM. In 10 other divisions, the BJP and TRS would be the major contenders. Further, a TRS-Congress battle is expected in three divisions.

Anticipating a tight fight in these divisions, the TRS leadership has directed seniors leaders to ensure that the party’s counting agents are on their guard. The agents have been asked to closely monitor the counting process, and stay back at the counting centres until the end of the process.

Speaking at a meeting with the counting agents, TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy asked them to stay put at counting centres till the result was declared. He said that the ballot papers were being used in the State after 20 years, and that the agents should keep a close watch on the counting process.