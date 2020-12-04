Hyderabad civic elections: TRS set for big win, say exit polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the exit polls have predicted a victory for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election. According to their estimates, the TRS may win 70 divisions to a maximum of 101 of the total 150.

The exit polls have more or less predicted a similar number, of around 40 divisions, for the MIM, followed by the BJP with up to 12. The Congress and others may get up to five divisions.

According to the Third Vision (Naganna) exit poll, the pink party may bag 95-101 divisions. But AARA and People’s Pulse have predicted a maximum of 78 divisions for it. The People’s Pulse exit poll has stated that the BJP may win 25-35 divisions.

The GHMC election was held on December 1 and the votes will be counted on Friday. The results of the exit polls were announced after a re-polling in the Old Malakpet division was completed on Thursday. According to People’s Pulse, the issues that dominated the election were housing (28%), unemployment (21%), flood relief (16%), traffic (12%), roads (10%), sanitation (9%) and other issues (4%).

Meanwhile, multi-cornered contests in a number of divisions have turned favourable for the TRS. Also, the MIM had contested in only 51 divisions, which led to the consolidation of Muslim votes in the TRS in the remaining 99 divisions. The Congress in the Malkajgiri LS constituency has performed well. But this, too, has acted in TRS’ advantage as anti-government votes split among parties.

MIM likely to enjoy best strike rate

The MIM would register the best strike rate among all the parties. The BJP would be the single largest gainer in the GHMC polls, both in terms of vote and seat shares. The party had expected a considerable consolidation of Hindu votes because of their high-voltage campaign, but this did not happen. However, there is a silent vote among sections of the people that has favoured it. If this silent vote is substantial, its seat share may go up, People’s Pulse has said