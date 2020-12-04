KTR hails first Assistive Tech Summit for PwDs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) organised its first-ever State-led Assistive Technology Summit, 2020, on Thursday. The Summit, which was held on the International Day of Disabled Persons, also saw a first-of-its-kind assistive exhibition that brought together several innovators from across the country under one roof, who came up with smart and affordable gadgets meant to the ease lives of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Claiming to be inspired by the innovations at the exhibition, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who inaugurated the summit, said PwDs do not want our sympathy but our support.The exhibition saw 30 innovations by students and startups. While a majority of these innovators were from Telangana, many from other States also took part. The assistive innovations were for people with visual impairment, developmental and cognitive disabilities, locomotor disability and speech & hearing impairment.

Talking about the innovations, the Minister added, “The government will be the first client of these innovators. Many innovations were made keeping affordability and accessibility in mind. In order to encourage these innovators, the government will try to provide as much support as possible.”

TSIC chief innovation officer Ravi Narayan said the State has been a pioneer in coming up with innovations and building an ecosystem. He added that the aim of the event was to spread awareness of assistive technology among the differently-abled.

The stakeholders for the summit and the exhibition are IIT-Hyderabad, T Works, Social Alpha, Artilab Foundation, Assistech Foundation, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Youth4Jobs, Unmukt-The Senior Hub and Kult.

