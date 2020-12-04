STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR hails first Assistive Tech Summit for PwDs

Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) organised its first-ever State-led Assistive Technology Summit, 2020, on Thursday.

Published: 04th December 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

While a majority of these innovators were from Telangana, many from other States also took part.

While a majority of these innovators were from Telangana, many from other States also took part.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) organised its first-ever State-led Assistive Technology Summit, 2020, on Thursday. The Summit, which was held on the International Day of Disabled Persons, also saw a first-of-its-kind assistive exhibition that brought together several innovators from across the country under one roof, who came up with smart and affordable gadgets meant to the ease lives of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Claiming to be inspired by the innovations at the exhibition, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who inaugurated the summit, said PwDs do not want our sympathy but our support.The exhibition saw 30 innovations by students and startups. While a majority of these innovators were from Telangana, many from other States also took part. The assistive innovations were for people with visual impairment, developmental and cognitive disabilities, locomotor disability and speech & hearing impairment. 

ALSO READ: 14-year-old Telangana girl builds GPS walking stick for elderly

Talking about the innovations, the Minister added, “The government will be the first client of these innovators. Many innovations were made keeping affordability and accessibility in mind. In order to encourage these innovators, the government will try to provide as much support as possible.”

TSIC chief innovation officer Ravi Narayan said the State has been a pioneer in coming up with innovations and building an ecosystem. He added that the aim of the event was to spread awareness of assistive technology among the differently-abled. 

ALSO READ: This Telangana boy lent an ear and built a hearing aid

The stakeholders for the summit and the exhibition are IIT-Hyderabad, T Works, Social Alpha, Artilab Foundation, Assistech Foundation, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Youth4Jobs, Unmukt-The Senior Hub and Kult.

30 gadgets

The Assistive Tech Summit saw 30 innovations being put on display by young students and startups. IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Telangana government would throw its weight behind these innovators by providing as much support as possible 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana KT Rama Rao Disabilities Assistive Technology Summit
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp