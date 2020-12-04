Repoll plea in Telangana HC; no need, says SEC 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to pass orders on the representations made by BJP candidates Renu Soni and K Surender who sought a repoll in certain polling booths in Ghansi Bazar and Puranapul, before the poll results are declared. The HC passed this order in the petitions filed separately by Renu Soni and Surender alleging massive rigging by the AIMIM in some of the polling booths in their respective wards.

The SEC, however, decided not to have a repoll in the said two wards based on reports of the GHMC, election observers and police commissioner who submitted that there were no incidents reported there.