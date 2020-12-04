ROs have full control: TSEC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi said that the Returning Officers (ROs) should have complete control over their respective counting centres and absolute authority over the counting of votes.

He held a meeting on Thursday with GHMC Commissioner, Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and ROs with regard to the counting process. Speaking at the meeting, he said, “The counting process is of utmost importance in any election. If any issue arises, the final call would be taken by the ROs.”

Parthsarathi added, “The ROs are expected to make the final decision on questionable ballot papers in a transparent and impartial manner.”