Swarnim Seva begins at RGIA

HYDERABAD: THE Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) have launched a unique passenger-centric service, namely ‘Swarnim Sewa’, at the RGI Airport in Hyderabad.

The initiative aims at providing special services to passengers with reduced mobility, senior or aged citizens travelling alone, pregnant women, women with infants, first-time travellers, children travelling alone, and other passengers in distress.

Renowned para-cyclist Aditya Mehta, along with CEO of GHIAL Pradeep Panicker and Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) MK Singh, launched the service on Thursday.

A dedicated CISF Swarnim Sewa team would offer round-the-clock services to passengers in need of help. Any passenger in any kind of distress at the Hyderabad airport would be assisted and escorted by Swarnim Sewa personnel at all passenger touch points.