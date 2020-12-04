Telangana finances continue to ail, revenue receipts down by 13 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s finances have not yet improved as the State’s revenue receipts were just 32.35 per cent of the Budget estimates till October — nearly 13 per cent lesser than the previous year’s. The shortfall had an adverse impact on capital expenditure.

According to the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) October report released on Thursday, the State’s revenue receipts were Rs 46,314.09 crore as against the Budget estimate of Rs 1,43,151.94 crore. During the corresponding period a year ago, these were 45.41 per cent against the Budget estimates. Of the total revenue receipts this year up to October, the tax revenue was Rs 38,530.49 crore as against the estimate of Rs 1,02,026.58 crore, which was just 37.77 per cent. The State’s share of Central taxes was not encouraging either.

As against the estimated Rs 10,906.51 crore, Telangana received Rs 4,282.42 crore till October as its share in Central taxes, i.e., 39.26 per cent. However, the borrowings and other liabilities (net) was Rs 27,619.04 crore till October as against the Budget estimates of Rs 33,191.26, which was 83.21 per cent of the estimate in just seven months.

According to the CAG report, the capital expenditure was Rs 8,0101.09 crore against the estimated Rs 22,061.18 crore. This year, the capital expenditure was 36.31 per cent of the Budget estimates. But, it was 51.17 per cent of the estimates up to October in the 2019-20 Budget year.