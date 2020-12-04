STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana govt spent Rs 17 lakh on headless TSWC

Response to an RTI reveals an official was appointed assistant to the non-existent chairperson

Published: 04th December 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The department of Women Development and Child Welfare (WCD) spent close to Rs 17 lakhs on the State Women’s Commission during the 2019-20 financial year, despite the Commission being only partially functional and without a chairperson, a group of activists have found via an RTI. 

Telangana government has continually delayed appointing a chairperson to the Commission despite repeated rulings from the High Court of Telangana. As per the response to the RTI filed by activists, in the 2019-20 financial year, when the commission had no chairperson, it incurred an expenditure of Rs 17.61 lakh under various heads like hiring of vehicles, travel allowance etc. 

The government had, in fact, allocated Rs 45.54 lakh to the commission, of which Rs 21.68 lakh was released for spending. The commission even managed to spend Rs 17,61,336. Two of the categories under which the expenses fall are hiring of vehicle — Rs 1.40 lakh and outsourcing — Rs 8.63 lakh.

The RTI further reveals that the expenses arose owing to the fact that the commission continues to function partially under a secretary, with nearly 11 staffers pulled in from other wings of WCD on an outsourcing basis. Ironically, an official has also been appointed as Personal Assistant to the non-existent Chairperson. The commission received about 235 complaints in the same phase, of which 200 were resolved.

“What the RTI reveals is that our taxpayer’s money is going to waste. Who is this person personal assistant to? All this money could have been put to fruitful use if a chairperson was appointed who could take up various issues affecting women of the state,” said Spurthi Kolipaka, a campaign strategist at Women’s Commission Matters, a campaign group demanding to set up the commission since 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Women Commission
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp