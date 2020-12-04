Telangana gears up for COVID-19 vaccination

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday directed officials to prepare a database of frontline health workers, police personnel and sanitation workers to cover on a priority basis under COVID-19 vaccination in the State.

The first meeting of State-Level Steering Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday. The committee discussed the preparedness of Telangana for Covid-19 vaccination.

Somesh Kumar asked the departments to work in tandem and make systematic arrangements for the first phase of vaccination. He reviewed logistical arrangements, transportation, training of health staff, cold chain facilities, IEC campaign, mapping of health facilities etc. He directed officials to prepare a protocol for vaccination centres. Several senior IAS officers and representatives of UNICEF, UNDP and WHO attended the meeting.